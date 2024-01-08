Affimed CEO Adi Hoess To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage immuno-oncology company Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Monday announced that CEO Dr. Adi Hoess will step down, effective January 15, 2024.

Dr. Hoess joined Affimed in October 2010 and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since September 2011.

The company has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a successor CEO. In the interim, Dr. Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer of the company, will assume the role of interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed.

The company also announced a strategic restructuring, which will reduce headcount by up to 50%. The plan will extend Affimed's cash runway into second half of 2025.

