Affiliated Managers Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before the opening bell. Its quarterly earnings are expected to have decreased year over year, while revenues are likely to have risen.



In the last quarter, AMG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from a rise in assets under management (AUM) and higher revenues. This was partly offset by higher expenses.



The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, with the average beat being 3.27%.

AMG’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q1

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG’s earnings is pegged at $5.10, which has moved marginally lower over the past month. The figure indicates a 5% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company expects economic net income (controlling interest) of $154-$162 million. Also, economic earnings per share are projected to be between $5.02 and $5.26.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $516.5 million, indicating 3.3% growth.

Key AMG Management Expectations for Q1

Management expects adjusted EBITDA in the $220-$230 million range based on the current AUM levels and net performance fees of $10-20 million.



Interest expenses are expected to be $34 million. Controlling interest depreciation is likely to be $2 million.



Net income (controlling interest) is expected to be between $115 million and $123 million. The company’s share of reported amortization and impairments is anticipated to be $23 million.



Intangible-related deferred taxes are projected to be $15 million. Other economic items, which now include realized gains, are anticipated to be roughly $1 million.

Earnings Whispers for AMG

Our quantitative model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Affiliated Managers this time. This is because it doesn’t have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Affiliated Managers is -0.24%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Q1 Performance of AMG’s Peers

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 31) adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with 56 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



BEN’s results were affected by lower revenues and AUM balance. Yet, lower expenses supported the results to some extent.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s TROW first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.23 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. Nonetheless, the bottom line decreased 6.3% year over year.



TROW's results benefited from higher investment advisory fees and a rise in AUM. On the other hand, higher expenses and negative capital allocation-based income were headwinds.

