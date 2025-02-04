Affiliated Managers to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for AMG?

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG is slated to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 6, before the opening bell. Its quarterly earnings are expected to have decreased year over year, while revenues are likely to have risen.



In the last quarter, AMG’s earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance. This was partly offset by a fall in revenues and higher expenses.



The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 4.73%.



AMG’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG’s earnings is pegged at $6.02, which has moved marginally lower over the past month. The figure indicates a 12.2% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company expects economic net income (controlling interest) of $186-$193 million. Economic earnings per share is predicted to be between $5.94 and $6.17.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $530.4 million, indicating 5.5% growth.

Key AMG Management Expectations for Q4

Management expects adjusted EBITDA in the $260-$270 million range based on the current AUM levels and net performance fee earnings of up to $50 million.



Interest expenses are expected to be $34 million.



Controlling interest depreciation is likely to be $2 million.



Net income (controlling interest) is expected to be between $142 million and $149 million. The company’s share of reported amortization and impairments is estimated at approximately $27 million.



Intangible-related deferred taxes are projected to be $16 million. Other economic items, which now include realized gains, are anticipated to be roughly $1 million.

Earnings Whispers for AMG

Our quantitative model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Affiliated Managers this time. This is because it doesn’t have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Affiliated Managers is -0.05%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Finance Stocks Worth Considering

Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



The Earnings ESP for Moelis & Company MC is +9.02% and it sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 5.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MC’s quarterly earnings has been revised 30.3% upward to 43 cents.



Ares Management ARES is also scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Feb. 5. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +1.10%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ARES’ quarterly earnings estimates have been revised almost 1% lower to $1.29 over the past month.

