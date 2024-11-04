Affiliated Managers' Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, AUM Balance Improves

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG third-quarter 2024 economic earnings of $4.82 per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also grew 18.1% from the prior-year number.



An improvement in the assets under management (AUM) balance was a positive. Further, the company had a robust liquidity position. However, lower revenues and a rise in expenses were the undermining factors.



Economic net income was $153.2 million, up 2.5% year over year. Our estimate for this metric was $150.2 million.

AMG’s Revenues Fall, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues declined 1.7% year over year to $516.4 million. Also, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521.4 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $214.1 million, up 2.7%. We projected the metric to be $212.9 million.



Total consolidated expenses rose 4.8% to $374.7 million. We had projected total expenses of $360.4 million.

Affiliated Managers’ AUM Rises

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the total AUM was $728.4 billion, which grew 14.6%. Our estimate for total AUM was $699.5 million.



Net client cash outflows were $2.9 billion in the reported quarter.

AMG’s Capital & Liquidity Position Decent

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Affiliated Managers had $1.01 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $813.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company had $2.62 billion of debt, down from $2.54 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Stockholders’ equity as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $3.32 billion, down from $3.59 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Update on AMG’s Share Repurchases

During the third quarter, Affiliated Managers repurchased shares worth $103 million.

Our View on Affiliated Managers

Affiliated Managers is well-positioned for growth given the successful partnerships, global distribution capability and a diverse product mix. However, substantial intangible assets on the company's balance sheet and the tough operating backdrop are major concerns.



Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of AMG’s Peers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36. Also, the bottom line increased 18.4% year over year.



TROW's net revenues were supported by a rise in AUM. Further, appreciation in cash and cash equivalents will help the company to continue investing. However, a rise in expenses was a woe.



Invesco’s IVZ third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 25.7% from the prior-year quarter.



IVZ’s results primarily benefited from a decline in adjusted expenses and higher adjusted net revenues. An increase in the AUM balance on decent inflows was also a positive.

