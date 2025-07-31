Affiliated Managers' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates as AUM Increases

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG second-quarter 2025 economic earnings of $5.39 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.26. The bottom line also jumped 15.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a solid improvement in assets under management (AUM) balance. Also, the company had a robust liquidity position. However, a rise in expenses and a slight fall in revenues were the undermining factors.



Economic net income was $159.2 million, up 2.1% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $151.5 million.

AMG’s Revenues Fall, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues declined 1.4% year over year to $493.2 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $510.2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $219.7 million, up 1%. We had projected the metric to be $214.8 million.



Total consolidated expenses jumped 14.8% to $412.7 million. We had estimated total expenses to be $407.6 million.

Affiliated Managers’ AUM Rises

As of June 30, 2025, total AUM was $771 billion, which increased 10%. Our estimate for total AUM was $716.2 billion.



Net client cash inflows were $8.1 billion in the reported quarter.

AMG’s Capital & Liquidity Position Decent

As of June 30, 2025, Affiliated Managers had $361 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $950 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company had $2.62 billion of debt, almost at the same level as on Dec. 31, 2024.



Stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2025, was $3.24 billion, down from $3.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Update on AMG Share Repurchases

During the second quarter, Affiliated Managers repurchased shares worth $100 million.

Our View on Affiliated Managers

Affiliated Managers is well-positioned for growth given the successful partnerships, global distribution capability and a diverse product mix. However, substantial intangible assets on the company's balance sheet and a tough operating backdrop are major near-term concerns.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of AMG’s Peers

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC second-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. Moreover, the bottom line reflected a rise of 70% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by higher revenues and a rise in AUM. However, higher expenses acted as a spoilsport for SEIC.



Invesco’s IVZ second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Moreover, the bottom line declined 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Invesco’s results were adversely impacted by higher adjusted operating expenses. However, a rise in adjusted net revenues was a tailwind. An increase in the AUM balance, driven by solid inflows, was another positive.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.