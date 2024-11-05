News & Insights

Affiliated Managers price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Barrington

November 05, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris lowered the firm’s price target on Affiliated Managers (AMG) to $200 from $210 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s Q4 earnings guidance is below consensus as its organic growth story “continues to be bifurcated,” with strength in private markets fundraising and ongoing client demand for alternatives, offset by industry headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

