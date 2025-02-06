AFFILIATED MANAGERS GRP Earnings Results: $AMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GRP ($AMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $6.53 per share, beating estimates of $6.08 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $524,200,000, missing estimates of $535,850,702 by $-11,650,702.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GRP Insider Trading Activity

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GRP insiders have traded $AMG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY C. HORGEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,300 shares for an estimated $3,128,169 .

. RIZWAN M JAMAL (Head of Affiliate Investments) sold 8,622 shares for an estimated $1,490,657

THOMAS M WOJCIK (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,786 shares for an estimated $826,590

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GRP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of AFFILIATED MANAGERS GRP stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.