Affiliated Managers Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Affiliated Managers Group ( (AMG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Affiliated Managers Group presented to its investors.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a strategic partner that collaborates with leading independent investment management firms worldwide, focusing on private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, AMG highlighted a significant increase in Economic Earnings per Share by 18% year-over-year, reaching $4.82. The company also reported a net income of $124 million and repurchased $103 million in common stock during the quarter. AMG’s assets under management rose to $728.4 billion, driven by strategic investments and capital allocation. The company raised approximately $7 billion through its private market affiliates, underscoring the robust demand for its specialized strategies. Looking ahead, AMG is poised to leverage its strong capital position and unique partnership model to pursue growth opportunities within its affiliate network, aiming to enhance shareholder value and expand its presence in alternative investment strategies.

