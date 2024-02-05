Affiliated Managers Group Q4 Economic Net Income Declines

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) reported fourth quarter net income to controlling interest of $196.2 million compared to $777.8 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $5.15 compared to $17.40. Economic net income to controlling interest was $242.9 million compared to $290.1 million, previous year. Economic earnings per share was $6.86 compared to $7.40. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $6.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue declined to $502.7 million from $539.6 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $524.98 million in revenue.

