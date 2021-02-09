Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) came out with a strong set of full-year numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Affiliated Managers Group beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$2.0b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 17%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:AMG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2021

Following the latest results, Affiliated Managers Group's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.22b in 2021. This would be a solid 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 55% to US$6.72. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.49 in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Affiliated Managers Group after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a real cut to per-share earnings expectations.

The analysts also upgraded Affiliated Managers Group's price target 23% to US$128, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Affiliated Managers Group analyst has a price target of US$153 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$78.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Affiliated Managers Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 9.3%, well above its historical decline of 2.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.1% next year. So it looks like Affiliated Managers Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Affiliated Managers Group analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

