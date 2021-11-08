Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $186.04, the dividend yield is .02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMG was $186.04, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $191.62 and a 135.46% increase over the 52 week low of $79.01.

AMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). AMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.5. Zacks Investment Research reports AMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.98%, compared to an industry average of 14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMG as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 25.54% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of AMG at 3.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.