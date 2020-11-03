Dividends
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.51, the dividend yield is .05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMG was $76.51, representing a -13.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.95 and a 72.44% increase over the 52 week low of $44.37.

AMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). AMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.77%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMG as a top-10 holding:

  • Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an decrease of -3.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMG at 0.75%.

