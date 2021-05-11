Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $174.17, the dividend yield is .02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMG was $174.17, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $176.84 and a 206.64% increase over the 52 week low of $56.80.

AMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). AMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.13. Zacks Investment Research reports AMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.18%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMG as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FCPI)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 129.07% over the last 100 days. FCPI has the highest percent weighting of AMG at 73%.

