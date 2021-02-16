Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMG was $147.9, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.01 and a 233.33% increase over the 52 week low of $44.37.

AMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). AMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.39. Zacks Investment Research reports AMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.64%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMG as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 116.7% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of AMG at 3.35%.

