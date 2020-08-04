Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -96.88% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.29, the dividend yield is .06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMG was $68.29, representing a -24.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.98 and a 53.91% increase over the 52 week low of $44.37.

AMG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). AMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.75%, compared to an industry average of -7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

