Affiliated Managers Group Inc. - 4.75% NT REDEEM 30 (MGRB) Price Target Decreased by 6.21% to 22.82

The average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. - 4.75% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:MGRB) has been revised to 22.82 / share. This is an decrease of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 24.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.62 to a high of 26.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from the latest reported closing price of 18.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. - 4.75% NT REDEEM 30. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRB is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 2,682K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 823K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRB by 54.62% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 506K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRB by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 281K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 214K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRB by 0.30% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 197K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 396.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRB by 77.15% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.