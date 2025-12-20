Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MGRE) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 32.24

The average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MGRE) has been revised to $32.24 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $29.13 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.44 to a high of $45.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.32% from the latest reported closing price of $24.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRE is 0.50%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 6,717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,425K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRE by 8.51% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRE by 2.88% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRE by 4.55% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 408K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing a decrease of 19.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRE by 15.23% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRE by 2.81% over the last quarter.

