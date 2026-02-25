Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MGRD) Price Target Increased by 14.39% to 21.97

The average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MGRD) has been revised to $21.97 / share. This is an increase of 14.39% from the prior estimate of $19.21 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.06 to a high of $27.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.98% from the latest reported closing price of $15.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRD is 0.31%, an increase of 29.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.96% to 1,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 858K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 73.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 165.63% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 63.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 55.49% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund holds 300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 0.09% over the last quarter.

FPEAX - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 53.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRD by 55.52% over the last quarter.

