Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $262.68 in the previous session. Affiliated Managers has gained 40.4% since the start of the year compared to the 14.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -10.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 3, 2025, Affiliated Managers reported EPS of $6.1 versus consensus estimate of $5.83 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.32%.

For the current fiscal year, Affiliated Managers is expected to post earnings of $25.13 per share on $2.07 in revenues. This represents a 17.65% change in EPS on a 1.56% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $29.73 per share on $2.24 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 18.32% and 7.93%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Affiliated Managers may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Affiliated Managers has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.5X versus its peer group's average of 11.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Affiliated Managers an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Affiliated Managers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Affiliated Managers fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Affiliated Managers shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does AMG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AMG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB). AB has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beat our consensus estimate by 1.18%, and for the current fiscal year, AB is expected to post earnings of $3.86 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. have gained 1.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.71X and a P/CF of 11.74X.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AMG and AB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

