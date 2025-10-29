Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Price Target Increased by 10.66% to 307.19

The average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has been revised to $307.19 / share. This is an increase of 10.66% from the prior estimate of $277.61 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $278.76 to a high of $362.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.70% from the latest reported closing price of $240.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.21%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 34,492K shares. The put/call ratio of AMG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,569K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 1,435K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,355K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 4.69% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,284K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,133K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 56.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

