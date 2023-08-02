Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Price Target Decreased by 7.20% to 171.02

The average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has been revised to 171.02 / share. This is an decrease of 7.20% from the prior estimate of 184.28 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 154.53 to a high of 198.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from the latest reported closing price of 138.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.42% to 41,088K shares. The put/call ratio of AMG is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,882K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 21.07% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,268K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 9.99% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,636K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,863K shares, representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 22.67% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,162K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 14.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.