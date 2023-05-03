Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $143.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.55%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.25%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 43,897K shares. The put/call ratio of AMG is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group is 186.81. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 30.41% from its latest reported closing price of 143.25.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group is 2,258MM, a decrease of 6.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 3,089K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing a decrease of 37.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,440K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,237K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 99.85% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,863K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 28.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

