Affiliated Managers (AMG) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG). Shares have added about 4.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Affiliated Managers due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Affiliated Managers' Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues & AUM Down

Affiliated Managers’ third-quarter 2023 economic earnings of $4.08 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78. The bottom line, however, declined 3.5% from the prior-year number.



Results were aided by lower expenses, partially offset by a decline in revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, the company had a robust liquidity position.



Economic net income was $149.5 million, down 10.5% year over year. Our estimate for this metric was $140.4 million.

Revenues & Expenses Decline, AUM Falls

Total revenues declined 9.2% year over year to $525.2 million. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $514.74 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $208.4 million, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter. We projected the metric to be $195.2 million.



Total consolidated expenses decreased 16% to $357.4 million year over year. Lower compensation and related expenses and selling, general and administrative charges largely led to the fall. We had projected total expenses of $407.1 million. However, the higher-than-expected decline in compensation expenses led the company to post lower total costs.



As of Sep 30, 2023, total AUM was $635.8 billion, which declined 1.4%. Net client cash outflows in the quarter were $9.4 billion. Our estimate for AUM was $674.6 billion.

Capital & Liquidity Position Decent

As of Sep 30, 2023, Affiliated Managers had $999.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $429.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company had $2.54 billion of debt, relatively stable with the December 2022-end level.



Shareholders’ equity as of Sep 30, 2023, was $3.5 billion compared with $3.23 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Update

During the third quarter, Affiliated Managers repurchased shares worth $172 million.

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Outlook

Management expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the $260-$285 million range based on the current AUM levels, net performance fee earnings of up to $75-$100 million and the partial quarter contribution from Forbion. This doesn’t include Veritable and Ara Partners’ contributions.



Ara Partners, which will be reported on one quarter lag, will start contributing from the first quarter of 2024.



Interest expenses are expected to be $31 million, around the same level as the third quarter of 2023. Controlling interest depreciation is likely to be $2 million.



Net income (controlling interest) is expected to be between $145 million and $163 million. The company’s share of reported amortization and impairments is estimated to be $30 million.



Intangible-related deferred taxes are projected to be $15 million. Other economic items, which now include realized gains, are anticipated to be roughly $2 million.



Economic net income (controlling interest) is projected to be in the range of $191-$210 million. Economic EPS is expected to be between $5.43 and $5.96.



The adjusted weighted average share count is estimated to be $35.2 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 9.15% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Affiliated Managers has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Affiliated Managers has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Affiliated Managers belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Another stock from the same industry, Invesco (IVZ), has gained 12.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2023.

Invesco reported revenues of $1.1 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.1%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares with $0.34 a year ago.

Invesco is expected to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -5.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -3.9%.

Invesco has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.