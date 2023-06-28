Affiliated Managers (AMG) to Acquire Minority Stake in Forbion

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG agrees to acquire a minority equity interest in Forbion Group Holding B.V. The terms of the deal, expected to close in the second half of 2023, have not yet been disclosed.



Being a venture capital and growth equity firm with €3 billion in assets under management, Forbion focuses on investing in high-quality life sciences companies across all stages of their development.



It provides capital and expertise to life sciences companies, enabling the development of new therapeutics that can impact the future of medicine.



Following the closure of the deal, Forbion partners will continue to hold a significant majority of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations.



Jay C. Horgen, president and CEO of AMG, stated, “We are very pleased to partner with Forbion, a leader in life sciences investing – a sector with robust client demand trends and meaningful societal impact. Our partnership with Forbion broadens our participation in both private markets and the life sciences sector, further diversifying our business and enhancing our long-term growth prospects.”



Sander Slootweg, co-founder and managing partner of Forbion, said, “We are excited to partner with AMG, as its unique approach enables us at Forbion to preserve our investment independence and operational autonomy. Our entrepreneurial and investment-centric culture has been critical to our success, and with our respective firms’ long-term partnership orientation, Forbion and AMG share a deep cultural alignment.”



Sander added, “As we continue to invest in high-quality life sciences companies, we are confident that our strategic partnership with AMG will enhance our ability to further expand our investment platform, diversify our client base as we access new geographies and channels through AMG’s capital formation capabilities, and build an enduring, multi-generational firm.”



Affiliated Managers, with its strong balance sheet and liquidity position, has considerable capability to invest in other companies and generate meaningful growth through new investments.



In October 2022, the company sold its minority interest in Baring Private Equity Asia to EQT AB and received $240 million in cash and 28.68 million EQT ordinary shares. This significantly bolstered its “financial flexibility to allocate capital across AMG’s unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return.” Hence, it made a minority investment in a new affiliate, Peppertree Capital Management, a leading communications infrastructure firm.



AMG is expecting several “high-quality investment opportunities” to emerge and is targeting investments in alternatives and global strategies, given the strong investor preference for the same.



Over the past six months, shares of AMG have lost 9% against the industry’s growth of 0.5%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Affiliated Managers carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Inorganic Growth Efforts by Other Finance Firms

JPMorgan JPM has formed a strategic alliance with Cleareye.ai, a financial technology firm focused on trade finance. Trade finance refers to the financial products offered by institutions that seek to facilitate global trade by reducing counterparty risk between importers and exporters.



JPM’s investment in Cleareye.ai leverages the ClearTrade platform, solving the challenges faced by trade finance (the industry is undergoing a digital transformation).



Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW, a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces and money markets, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yieldbroker, a prominent Australia-based trading platform, in an all-cash transaction of A$125 million. The deal’s closing, subject to customary conditions and regulatory reviews, is expected by the end of this year.



The transaction will facilitate a more liquid, transparent and efficient fixed-income market by bringing together innovative trading solutions and the deep industry experience of both companies. Hence, the acquisition aligns with TW’s mission to make markets more efficient.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.