Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG fourth-quarter 2020 economic earnings of $4.22 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73. However, the bottom line declined 6.6% year over year.

The results reflect lower operating expenses and a robust liquidity position. However, lower revenues and fall in assets under management (AUM) balance were headwinds.



Economic net income was $191.4 million, down 13.7% from the prior-year quarter.



In 2020, economic earnings per share of $13.36 decreased 6% year over year but beat the consensus estimate of $12.89. Economic net income declined 5.1% to $798.8 million.

Revenues & AUM Down, Expenses Fall

Quarterly total revenues fell marginally year over year to $554.4 million. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522 million.



In 2020, total revenues were $2.03 billion, down 9.5% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA was $255.2 million, jumping 27.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Total expenses decreased 13.1% to $386.7 million. Decline in intangible amortization and impairments, and selling, general and administrative costs primarily led to the fall.



As of Dec 31, 2020, total AUM was $716.2 billion, down nearly 1% year over year. Net client cash outflows of $15.8 billion during the quarter hurt AUM.

Capital & Liquidity Position Decent

As of Dec 31, 2020, Affiliated Managers had $1.04 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $539.6 million on Dec 31, 2019. The company had $2.31 billion of debt, up 28.9% from the Dec 31, 2019 level.



Shareholders’ equity as of Dec 31, 2020 was $2.8 billion compared with $2.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.

Share Repurchase Update

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $226 million.

Our Take

Affiliated Managers is well positioned for growth on the back of successful partnerships and global distribution capability, along with a diverse product mix. However, muted revenue growth and decline in AUM balance remain major concerns.

Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 86 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Moreover, the figure reflects a rise of 2.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings came in at $1.06 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. However, the bottom line was 41.3% lower than the year-ago quarter figure.



Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s WDR fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. However, the bottom line was above 23 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

