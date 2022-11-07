Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG third-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $4.21 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92. The bottom line grew 5.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $3.96.



Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses and a fall in assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, the company had a robust liquidity position.



Economic net income was $166.4 million, down 1.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for this metric was $156.1 million.

Revenues & Expenses Rise, AUM Falls

Total revenues rose marginally year over year to $578.6 million. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $553.3 million. Our estimate for total revenues was $564.8 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $220.4 million, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Total expenses increased 7.6% to $425.4 million. An increase in all cost components, except for depreciation and other amortization, and other expenses, led to the rise.



As of Sep 30, 2022, total AUM was $644.6 billion, which declined 13.8%. Net client cash outflows in the quarter were $8.8 billion.

Capital & Liquidity Position Decent

As of Sep 30, 2022, Affiliated Managers had $622.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $908.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. The company had $2.53 billion of debt, which increased 1.8% from the Dec 31, 2021 level.



Shareholders’ equity as of Sep 30, 2022, was $2.77 billion compared with $2.79 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $80 million.



In addition, AMG increased the share repurchase authorization to 5.8 million shares.

Our View

Affiliated Managers remains well-positioned for growth on the back of successful partnerships and global distribution capability, along with a diverse product mix. However, the presence of substantial intangible assets on the company's balance sheet and the tough operating backdrop are major concerns. Mounting expenses are hurting the bottom-line growth.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.55 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.93. The figure reflects a decrease of 15.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues and AUM balance were the major headwinds for BLK.



Invesco’s IVZ third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by a significant margin. The bottom line plunged 55.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 49 cents.



Results were adversely impacted by lower AUM balance and long-term outflows, which hurt revenues. However, a decline in operating expenses was a tailwind for Invesco.

