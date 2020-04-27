Affiliated Managers' (AMG) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s AMG first-quarter 2020 economic earnings of $3.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. However, the bottom line declined 3.1% year over year.



The results reflect lower operating expenses and a robust liquidity position. However, lower revenues, fall in assets under management (AUM) balance and decline in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were the undermining factors.



Economic net income was $151.3 million, down 10.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues & AUM Down, Expenses Fall



Total revenues fell 6.6% year over year to $507.3 million. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.7 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $200.4 million, down 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Total expenses decreased 8.6% from the prior-year quarter to $354.3 million. Decline in compensation and related expenses, selling, general and administrative costs, and intangible amortization and impairments primarily led to the fall.



As of Mar 31, 2020, total AUM was $599.9 billion, down 22.5% year over year. Net client cash outflows of $13.8 billion hurt AUM.



Capital & Liquidity Position Decent



As of Mar 31, 2020, Affiliated Managers had $592.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $539.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019. The company had $2 billion of debt, up 14% from the Dec 31, 2019 level.



Shareholders’ equity as of Dec 31, 2019 was $3 billion, up from $2.9 billion on Dec 31, 2019.



Capital Deployment Updates



During the first quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $70 million. Moreover, through 2020, it intends to reallocate $50 million capital toward buybacks in place of dividend payments.



In sync with this, Affiliated Managers announced second-quarter cash dividend payment of 1 cent per share. The company had paid out a dividend of 32 cents per share in the prior quarter. The new dividend will be paid on May 21 to shareholders of record as of May 7.



Our Take



Affiliated Managers is well positioned for growth, based on successful partnerships and global distribution capability, along with a diverse product mix. However, muted revenue growth and decline in AUM balance remain major concerns.

Affiliated Managers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of Other Asset Managers



Invesco IVZ reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. Also, the bottom line declined 39.3% from the prior-year quarter.



BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $6.60 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.69. The figure was marginally lower than the year-ago reported number.



Cohen & Steers’ CNS first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, the bottom line was 5.2% higher than the year-ago reported figure.



