Affiliated Managers (AMG) Acquires Minority Stake in OCP Asia

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG recently acquired a minority equity interest in OCP Asia Limited, with an aim to further enhance participation in private markets and exposure to growth markets across Asia. OCP Asia is a credit provider in private markets across the Asia-Pacific region, with focus on customized secured lending solutions.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. The partners of OCP Asia will continue to hold a substantial majority of the equity of the firm and manage day-to-day operations.

Based in Hong Kong and Singapore, OCP Asia has roughly $3 billion in assets under management. It is headed by Stu Wilson, Teall Edds, and Dan Simmons, and has more than 30 employees. The firm, through its systematic investment process and differentiated competitive position, not only offers exceptional, risk-adjusted returns but also delivers dynamic lending solutions which are more attractive than the traditional capital sources.

The president and CEO of Affiliated Managers, Jay C. Horgen, stated, “OCP Asia is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the compelling investment opportunities in private credit given the team’s highly distinctive credit expertise and excellent long-term track record. I am very pleased to welcome Stu, Teall, Dan, and their partners to our Affiliate group.”

Wilson, OCP Asia Partner, said, “We are excited to partner with AMG, as its unique approach enables OCP Asia to preserve our investment independence and operational autonomy – which is deeply important to our firm’s culture and to our clients given the relationship-based dynamics of direct lending. With this new partnership, we are well-positioned to build an enduring, multi-generational, independent investment firm that serves its borrowers and investors with distinction.”

Given a robust balance sheet and liquidity position, Affiliated Managers has considerable capability to invest in other companies and is likely to continue generating solid growth through new investments. The company has been targeting investments in alternatives and global strategies, given the strong preference of investors for the same. These efforts are anticipated to support the company’s profitability in the upcoming period.

Shares of Affiliated Managers have surged 104.8% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the industry’s rally of 37.8%.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Navient Corporation’s NAVI earnings estimate for 2021 moved up 8.2% in the past seven days. The company’s shares have appreciated 89.8% over the past six months. At present, it flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BankUnited’s BKU earnings estimate for the ongoing year has been revised upward 1.5% over the past seven days. The stock has surged 95.7% over the past six months. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s AMP current-year earnings estimate moved 7.3% north in seven days’ time. The company’s shares have gained 54.3% in the past six months. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

