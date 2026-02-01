Affiance Financial Bets $43 Million on Chuck Akre's "Compounding Machines" ETF

Key Points

Affiance Financial initiated a new position in the Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE), acquiring 656,658 shares in the fourth quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $43.02 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 21, 2026, filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 21, 2026, Affiance Financial disclosed a new position in the Akre Focus ETF, buying 656,658 shares. The estimated transaction value was $43.02 million, calculated using the average closing price in the quarter. The firm held no shares in the prior period. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $43.02 million, reflecting both the purchase and price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for Affiance Financial, representing 6.92% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VOO: $124.11 million (20.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:AGG: $89.66 million (14.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTI: $69.53 million (11.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:AKRE: $43.0 billion (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VEA: $33.80 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of January 21, 2026, shares of Akre Focus ETF were priced at $61.41, 8.83% below the 52-week high.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close January 21, 2026) $61.41 Net assets $9.37 billion Sector Financial Services Industry Asset Management

Company snapshot

Offers a diversified ETF investing in U.S. equities, preferred stocks, and equity-like instruments, with flexibility to include select foreign securities and alternative assets.

Employs a fundamental, quality-focused investment approach targeting companies with high returns on capital, strong management, and reinvestment opportunities, generating revenue primarily from fund management fees and investment returns.

Serves institutional and individual investors seeking exposure to a concentrated portfolio of high-quality businesses through a single, professionally managed ETF.

Akre Focus ETF pursues long-term capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of U.S. and select international equities, emphasizing business quality and sustainable growth. The fund's disciplined investment process and flexible mandate allow it to identify and hold companies with robust fundamentals and attractive reinvestment prospects. Its competitive advantage lies in its rigorous stock selection and ability to adapt allocations across various equity and equity-like instruments to optimize risk-adjusted returns.

What this transaction means for investors

Affiance Financial's new position in the Akre Focus ETF reveals a strategic tilt toward concentrated active management within an otherwise index-heavy portfolio. The firm's top five holdings tell the story: Broad market index funds VOO, AGG, and VTI dominate the first three spots, accounting for nearly half of total assets, while AKRE now sits at number four, representing around 7% of the portfolio.

The Akre ETF holds just 20 stocks selected using its namesake Chuck Akre's "Three-Legged Stool" approach, seeking businesses with durable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and strong reinvestment opportunities. Top holdings include Mastercard, Brookfield, and Visa, with the fund's concentrated bet on quality growth charging a steep 0.98% expense ratio—typical for actively managed funds but much more than what you'd pay for a fund like VOO.

AKRE works best for investors who believe active management can beat the market and are comfortable with concentration risk. When just 20 stocks determine your returns, volatility runs higher than broad index funds. The hefty fee means the fund needs to significantly outperform to justify the cost, making this better suited for patient, long-term investors rather than those seeking diversification or cost efficiency.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Mastercard, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.