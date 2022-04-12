AffaMed : Dextenza Approved In Macau For Treatment Of Ocular Inflammation After Ophthalmic Surgery

(RTTNews) - AffaMed Therapeutics said that Dextenza has been approved in Macau, China for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.

In 2020, AffaMed Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement with Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) for the development and commercialization of Dextenza in Greater China, South Korea, and certain ASEAN markets.

Dextenza is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

