Aferian plc AGM Concludes with Strong Support

May 30, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Aferian plc (GB:AFRN) has released an update.

Aferian plc has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed, including the election of directors and authorization for share allotment. Shareholder turnout and support were notably high, with resolutions receiving overwhelming approval, exemplifying strong investor confidence in the company’s governance. Aferian is set to announce its full-year financial results tomorrow, indicating a significant forthcoming update for stakeholders.

