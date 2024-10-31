News & Insights

Afentra PLC Updates London Office Address

October 31, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Afentra (GB:AET) has released an update.

Afentra PLC, a company focused on oil and gas opportunities in Africa, has announced a change in its registered office address to 10 St Bride Street, London. The company holds significant interests in both offshore and onshore assets in Angola and Somaliland, aligning with its mission to facilitate a responsible energy transition. These strategic positions underscore Afentra’s role as a key partner for international oil companies and host governments in Africa.

