Afentra Begins Strategic Review, Engages In Talks Over Potential Sale

(RTTNews) - Upstream oil and gas company Afentra plc (AET.L), on Thursday, said it has launched a strategic review process and is in discussions with a limited number of counterparties regarding a potential sale of the company.

The company has appointed Jefferies to explore options, which may include a sale of the entire issued share capital or alternative strategies to support future growth.

Afentra said the move follows a period of strong operational progress in Angola, where it has built a portfolio of offshore and onshore assets with significant development potential.

The company highlighted upcoming activity on Block 3/05, including three heavy workovers and two production wells in 2026, as well as ongoing development assessments on Block 3/24 discoveries.

Afentra added that it is also evaluating broader opportunities, including financing options to support its growth strategy, and may ultimately remain an independent listed company.

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