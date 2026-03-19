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Afentra Begins Strategic Review, Engages In Talks Over Potential Sale

March 19, 2026 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Upstream oil and gas company Afentra plc (AET.L), on Thursday, said it has launched a strategic review process and is in discussions with a limited number of counterparties regarding a potential sale of the company.

The company has appointed Jefferies to explore options, which may include a sale of the entire issued share capital or alternative strategies to support future growth.

Afentra said the move follows a period of strong operational progress in Angola, where it has built a portfolio of offshore and onshore assets with significant development potential.

The company highlighted upcoming activity on Block 3/05, including three heavy workovers and two production wells in 2026, as well as ongoing development assessments on Block 3/24 discoveries.

Afentra added that it is also evaluating broader opportunities, including financing options to support its growth strategy, and may ultimately remain an independent listed company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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