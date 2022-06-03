World Markets

AfDB to lend Kenya about $600 mln this year for budget support

Ayenat Mersie Reuters
NAIROBI, June 3 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank will lend Kenya about $600 million this year for budget support, agriculture and infrastructure projects Nnenna Nwabufo, the bank’s director general for East Africa said on Friday.

The bank has over the past 10 years lent $4 billion to Kenya for electricity transmission and road building among other projects, it said.

Kenya's 2022/23 budget of 3.3 trillion shillings ($28 billion) has a deficit of 6.2% of gross domestic product.

($1 = 116.7500 Kenyan shillings)

