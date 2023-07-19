AFDB lends Tunisia 87 million euros to finance grain supply

TUNIS, July 19 (Reuters) - African development bank AFDB has lent Tunisia 87 million euros to finance grain supply and support grain storage infrastructure, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Tunisia has suffered successive dry seasons, which affected its grain crop.

The country's agriculture union said that this season's harvest will be "disastrous" and Tunisia needs to buy 90% of its wheat needs because of the drought.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.