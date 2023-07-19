News & Insights

AFDB lends Tunisia 87 million euros to finance grain supply

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

July 19, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, July 19 (Reuters) - African development bank AFDB has lent Tunisia 87 million euros to finance grain supply and support grain storage infrastructure, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Tunisia has suffered successive dry seasons, which affected its grain crop.

The country's agriculture union said that this season's harvest will be "disastrous" and Tunisia needs to buy 90% of its wheat needs because of the drought.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

