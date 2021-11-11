AFDB bank will finance projects in Tunisia worth $1.6 billion - state news agency

TUNIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AFDB) will finance projects in Tunisia in energy, transport and infrastructure worth $1.6 billion, TAP state news agency said on Thursday.

TAP added, quoting Akinwumi Adesina, the head of AFBD who met Prime Minister Najla Bouden in Paris, that the bank would continue its efforts to help revive the ailing Tunisian economy.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

