AFDB bank will finance projects in Tunisia worth $1.6 billion - state news agency

Tarek Amara Reuters
TUNIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AFDB) will finance projects in Tunisia in energy, transport and infrastructure worth $1.6 billion, TAP state news agency said on Thursday.

TAP added, quoting Akinwumi Adesina, the head of AFBD who met Prime Minister Najla Bouden in Paris, that the bank would continue its efforts to help revive the ailing Tunisian economy.

