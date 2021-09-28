AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AFCG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.57, the dividend yield is 7.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFCG was $22.57, representing a -9.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.05 and a 14.28% increase over the 52 week low of $19.75.

AFCG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the afcg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AFCG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AFCG as a top-10 holding:

Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CNBS with an decrease of -22.35% over the last 100 days. POTX has the highest percent weighting of AFCG at 5.03%.

