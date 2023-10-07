AFC Gamma (FRA:0FG) Price Target Increased by 6.84% to 17.32

The average one-year price target for AFC Gamma (FRA:0FG) has been revised to 17.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.84% from the prior estimate of 16.21 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.80 to a high of 25.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.19% from the latest reported closing price of 10.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFC Gamma. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0FG is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 8,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Etf Managers Group holds 1,127K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 37.93% over the last quarter.

MJUS - ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF holds 720K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 665K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 529K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 366K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0FG by 6.09% over the last quarter.

