AFC GAMMA Earnings Preview: Recent $AFCG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AFC GAMMA ($AFCG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $11,710,446 and earnings of $0.37 per share.
AFC GAMMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of AFC GAMMA stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 640,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,540,699
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 191,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,592,379
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 154,342 shares (+152.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,285,668
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 106,684 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $888,677
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 75,900 shares (+46.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $632,247
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 67,119 shares (+489.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $559,101
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 64,136 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $534,252
