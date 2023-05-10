AFC Energy (LSE:AFC) Price Target Decreased by 85.56% to 15.91

The average one-year price target for AFC Energy (LSE:AFC) has been revised to 15.91 / share. This is an decrease of 85.56% from the prior estimate of 110.16 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.76 to a high of 16.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.18% from the latest reported closing price of 18.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFC Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFC is 2.70%, an increase of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.07% to 12,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 8,728K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares, representing an increase of 45.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFC by 85.59% over the last quarter.

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 2,160K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares, representing a decrease of 20.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFC by 12.40% over the last quarter.

HJEN - Direxion Hydrogen ETF holds 1,128K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

