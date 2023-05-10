News & Insights

Stocks

AFC Energy (LSE:AFC) Price Target Decreased by 85.56% to 15.91

May 10, 2023 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for AFC Energy (LSE:AFC) has been revised to 15.91 / share. This is an decrease of 85.56% from the prior estimate of 110.16 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.76 to a high of 16.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.18% from the latest reported closing price of 18.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFC Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFC is 2.70%, an increase of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.07% to 12,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:AFC / AFC Energy PLC Shares Held by Institutions

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 8,728K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares, representing an increase of 45.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFC by 85.59% over the last quarter.

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 2,160K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares, representing a decrease of 20.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFC by 12.40% over the last quarter.

HJEN - Direxion Hydrogen ETF holds 1,128K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

See all AFC Energy regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.