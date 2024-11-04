AFC Energy CEO’s Family Boosts Shareholding in Hydrogen Firm

AFC Energy (GB:AFC) has released an update.

AFC Energy, a leader in hydrogen power generation, reported that Elaine Sullivan, the wife of CEO Gary Bullard, acquired 500,000 shares, raising Mr. Bullard’s total stake to 1,266,667 shares, or 0.15% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction reflects confidence in AFC Energy’s innovative hydrogen technologies, which are crucial for decarbonizing industries like mining and heavy engineering.

