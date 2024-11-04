News & Insights

Stocks

AFC Energy CEO’s Family Boosts Shareholding in Hydrogen Firm

November 04, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AFC Energy (GB:AFC) has released an update.

AFC Energy, a leader in hydrogen power generation, reported that Elaine Sullivan, the wife of CEO Gary Bullard, acquired 500,000 shares, raising Mr. Bullard’s total stake to 1,266,667 shares, or 0.15% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction reflects confidence in AFC Energy’s innovative hydrogen technologies, which are crucial for decarbonizing industries like mining and heavy engineering.

For further insights into GB:AFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.