AFC Energy And Industrial Chemicals Group Form JV To Produce Hydrogen From Ammonia

(RTTNews) - AFC Energy plc (AFC.L), a provider of hydrogen powered generator technologies, and Industrial Chemicals Group Limited announced their agreement to form a joint venture to produce hydrogen from ammonia.

The 50:50 joint venture will produce hydrogen utilizing AFC Energy's proprietary ammonia cracking technology. The partnership aims to manufacture and distribute hydrogen across the UK at a disruptive price point, strategically designed to be commercially viable without reliance on government subsidies.

The joint venture will leverage ICL's strengths in ammonia procurement, logistics, and its established customer base, alongside AFC Energy's proprietary, ammonia cracking technology. Subject to permitting, initial revenues are anticipated in early 2026, with production expected to reach up to 400 kilograms of hydrogen per day. Further capacity expansion will be achieved through the deployment of AFC Energy's Hy-5 portable, containerised ammonia crackers, which are capable of generating up to 500 kilograms of hydrogen per day.

