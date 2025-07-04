Markets

AFC Energy And Industrial Chemicals Group Form JV To Produce Hydrogen From Ammonia

July 04, 2025 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AFC Energy plc (AFC.L), a provider of hydrogen powered generator technologies, and Industrial Chemicals Group Limited announced their agreement to form a joint venture to produce hydrogen from ammonia.

The 50:50 joint venture will produce hydrogen utilizing AFC Energy's proprietary ammonia cracking technology. The partnership aims to manufacture and distribute hydrogen across the UK at a disruptive price point, strategically designed to be commercially viable without reliance on government subsidies.

The joint venture will leverage ICL's strengths in ammonia procurement, logistics, and its established customer base, alongside AFC Energy's proprietary, ammonia cracking technology. Subject to permitting, initial revenues are anticipated in early 2026, with production expected to reach up to 400 kilograms of hydrogen per day. Further capacity expansion will be achieved through the deployment of AFC Energy's Hy-5 portable, containerised ammonia crackers, which are capable of generating up to 500 kilograms of hydrogen per day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.