AFC Energy (AIM:AFC) Price Target Decreased by 13.21% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for AFC Energy (AIM:AFC) has been revised to 23.46 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 13.21% from the prior estimate of 27.03 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 GBX to a high of 24.15 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 105.79% from the latest reported closing price of 11.40 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFC Energy. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFC is 0.36%, an increase of 78.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 83.61% to 2,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FHESX - Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,753K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

