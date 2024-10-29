News & Insights

Afarak Group Q3 2024: Mining Up, Ferrochrome Down

October 29, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Afarak Group Plc (GB:AFRK) has released an update.

Afarak Group’s Q3 2024 report reveals an increase in overall mining activity, particularly in South Africa, despite a decline in demand and pricing for ferrochrome. While processing volumes decreased due to a shutdown in Germany, the company plans to adjust production to manage inventory levels. The chrome market outlook for the rest of 2024 remains mixed, with robust demand from China but challenges in other regions.

