AF Legal Group’s Strategic Expansion Fuels Record Growth

AF Legal Group Limited marked a transformative year in 2024, achieving record revenue and profitability while expanding into new legal fields with strategic acquisitions. By diversifying into contested wills, estates, and criminal law, the company aims to leverage its national presence to outpace smaller competitors and solidify its status as a preferred referral option. With a focus on being people-first and practice-led, AF Legal is poised to continue its growth trajectory into 2025.

