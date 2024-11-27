AF Legal Group Sees Revenue Growth and Cultural Shift

AF Legal Group Limited (AU:AFL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AF Legal Group Limited reported a 13% revenue growth in Q1 FY25, achieving a record weekly revenue of $483k and a significant improvement in profit margins. The company has expanded into new legal areas with the acquisition of Armstrong Legal’s Criminal & Family Law practices, contributing to a strong operating cash flow of $1.5 million. Additionally, a cultural shift towards a people-first approach has resulted in a notable increase in employee satisfaction.

For further insights into AU:AFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.