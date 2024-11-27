News & Insights

AF Legal Group Sees Revenue Growth and Cultural Shift

November 27, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

AF Legal Group Limited (AU:AFL) has released an update.

AF Legal Group Limited reported a 13% revenue growth in Q1 FY25, achieving a record weekly revenue of $483k and a significant improvement in profit margins. The company has expanded into new legal areas with the acquisition of Armstrong Legal’s Criminal & Family Law practices, contributing to a strong operating cash flow of $1.5 million. Additionally, a cultural shift towards a people-first approach has resulted in a notable increase in employee satisfaction.

