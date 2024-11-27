AF Legal Group Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

AF Legal Group Limited (AU:AFL) has released an update.
AF Legal Group Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully carried at their 2024 Annual General Meeting. The results showcase strong shareholder support across various proposals, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. These outcomes may bolster investor sentiment as AF Legal continues to navigate the financial landscape.
