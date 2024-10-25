News & Insights

AF Legal Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Details

October 25, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

AF Legal Group Limited (AU:AFL) has released an update.

AF Legal Group Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28th, offering shareholders both in-person and virtual attendance options. Investors are encouraged to participate and make their votes count, with proxies due by November 26th. The meeting will provide an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and financial performance.

