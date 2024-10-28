News & Insights

AF Gruppen’s New Mixed-Use Project in Norway

October 28, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, LAB Entreprenør AS, has secured a NOK 257 million contract for a mixed-use project in Alver municipality, featuring commercial spaces and 71 residential units. This ambitious development, set to complete by 2027, highlights AF Gruppen’s continued expansion in the Norwegian construction sector.

