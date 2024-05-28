AF Gruppen’s HMB to Build Eco-Friendly Apartments

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary HMB has secured a contract to construct 87 apartments, including environmentally focused buildings, in Stockholm for Familjebostäder. With a contract value of 178 million SEK excluding VAT, the project is a turnkey operation set to begin around the turn of 2024/2025.

