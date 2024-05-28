News & Insights

Stocks
AGRUF

AF Gruppen’s HMB to Build Eco-Friendly Apartments

May 28, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary HMB has secured a contract to construct 87 apartments, including environmentally focused buildings, in Stockholm for Familjebostäder. With a contract value of 178 million SEK excluding VAT, the project is a turnkey operation set to begin around the turn of 2024/2025.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGRUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.